Analysts Set Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Target Price at $81.01

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.01.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nomura Instinet raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE DQ traded up $5.32 on Thursday, hitting $70.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,207. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.87. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. The firm had revenue of $585.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 113.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

