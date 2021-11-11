Analysts Set Expectations for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $592.47 million, a PE ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 28.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 84.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 53,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.