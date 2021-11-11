Analysts Set Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Price Target at C$42.11

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.44.

FTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Finning International alerts:

FTT stock opened at C$36.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.54. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$22.52 and a 12-month high of C$40.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.84. The company has a market cap of C$5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 18.35.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.