Analysts Set Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Target Price at $4.50

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several brokerages have commented on HLX. Bank of America lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.81. 12,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,315. The stock has a market cap of $574.89 million, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

