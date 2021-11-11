Analysts Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Target Price at $30.13

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPP. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $26.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -442.09, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -1,666.39%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,092,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,283 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

