Analysts Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Price Target at $198.00

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.00.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

HII stock opened at $193.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $156.06 and a 1 year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.34%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HII. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.