Analysts Set The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Price Target at $25.17

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE MTW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.13. 2,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,045. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. The Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $774.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 2.33.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Manitowoc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,665,000 after purchasing an additional 56,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,421 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the second quarter worth about $41,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 101,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 1,133.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,925 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

