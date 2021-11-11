Analysts Set United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) PT at $211.88

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $211.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

