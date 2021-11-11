Analysts Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) PT at $55.60

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $43.00. 2,588,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,854. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average is $43.56. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 51.28%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

