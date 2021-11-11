Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems (ATA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE: ATA) recently:

11/9/2021 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$59.00 to C$64.00.

11/5/2021 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – ATS Automation Tooling Systems had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$48.50 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:ATA traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$50.64. 19,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,908. The stock has a market cap of C$4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of C$17.94 and a 12-month high of C$51.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.47.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$510.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$461.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$221,100.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

