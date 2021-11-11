Analyzing Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Endeavour Silver and Sandstorm Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavour Silver 0 5 3 0 2.38 Sandstorm Gold 1 3 6 0 2.50

Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus price target of $6.98, indicating a potential upside of 26.36%. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus price target of $11.58, indicating a potential upside of 69.10%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Endeavour Silver.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Sandstorm Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavour Silver $138.46 million 6.80 $1.16 million $0.24 23.00 Sandstorm Gold $93.03 million 14.20 $13.82 million $0.15 45.67

Sandstorm Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endeavour Silver. Endeavour Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavour Silver 21.99% 8.95% 7.12% Sandstorm Gold 26.78% 4.90% 4.77%

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Endeavour Silver on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was founded by Bradford James Cooke on March 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

