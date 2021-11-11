Analyzing International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) & Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.3% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Zhihu shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of International Money Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares International Money Express and Zhihu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $357.21 million 1.78 $33.78 million $1.11 14.80 Zhihu $207.23 million 23.30 -$79.32 million N/A N/A

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Zhihu.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for International Money Express and Zhihu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 1 2 0 2.67 Zhihu 0 0 6 0 3.00

International Money Express presently has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 31.87%. Zhihu has a consensus price target of $14.32, suggesting a potential upside of 66.51%. Given Zhihu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zhihu is more favorable than International Money Express.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Zhihu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 10.05% 46.69% 17.66% Zhihu N/A N/A N/A

Summary

International Money Express beats Zhihu on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

