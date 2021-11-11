Analyzing Sernova (SEOVF) and The Competition

Sernova (OTCMKTS: SEOVF) is one of 893 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sernova to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sernova and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sernova 0 0 0 0 N/A Sernova Competitors 5179 19029 41160 795 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 67.73%. Given Sernova’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sernova has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Sernova has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sernova’s rivals have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sernova and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sernova N/A -$3.96 million -41.00 Sernova Competitors $1.70 billion $122.23 million -626.19

Sernova’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sernova. Sernova is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sernova and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sernova N/A -30.64% -28.82% Sernova Competitors -3,705.63% -129.51% -26.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sernova rivals beat Sernova on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company. It engages in the business of developing medical technologies for the treatment of chronic debilitating metabolic diseases such as diabetes, blood disorders including hemophilia and other diseases treated through replacement of proteins and hormones missing within the body. The firm also focuses in the manufacture and clinical evaluation of the cell pouch for insulin-dependent diabetes. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

