Anyswap (ANY) Market Capitalization Achieves $191.60 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $191.60 million and approximately $8.96 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for $10.28 or 0.00015935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00073839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00072763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00096595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,973.92 or 1.00723739 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,647.01 or 0.07203873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00040630 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

