Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading Up 4.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) was up 4.9% on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $116.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $37.30 and last traded at $35.33. Approximately 6,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 873,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on APLS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,034.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,356,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after buying an additional 596,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

