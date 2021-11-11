ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $132.62 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00002757 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $132.62 million and $5.35 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00074284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00073780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00097035 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,713.24 or 0.07242201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,953.75 or 0.99805718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00020229 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 74,097,561 coins and its circulating supply is 73,906,466 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

