AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Announces Earnings Results

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 317,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,942. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AppHarvest has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

APPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Ciara Burnham bought 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,899. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President David J. Lee bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AppHarvest stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,642 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of AppHarvest worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

