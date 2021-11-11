Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AMTI traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.91. 9,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,134. The stock has a market cap of $841.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.28. Applied Molecular Transport has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $78.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $424,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $292,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,571 shares of company stock worth $740,562. 26.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 161.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

