Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on the stock.
APTD opened at GBX 578 ($7.55) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 667.98. The company has a market cap of £330.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Aptitude Software Group has a one year low of GBX 440 ($5.75) and a one year high of GBX 738 ($9.64).
Aptitude Software Group Company Profile
