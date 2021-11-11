Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on the stock.

APTD opened at GBX 578 ($7.55) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 667.98. The company has a market cap of £330.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Aptitude Software Group has a one year low of GBX 440 ($5.75) and a one year high of GBX 738 ($9.64).

Get Aptitude Software Group alerts:

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.