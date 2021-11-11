AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,774 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,857 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SM. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in SM Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SM Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SM Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63. SM Energy has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $38.25.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

In other SM Energy news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

