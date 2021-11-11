AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,737 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Haynes International worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Haynes International by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAYN opened at $44.16 on Thursday. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 6.41. The company has a market cap of $560.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

