AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 95,623 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 178.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,623 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCU. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCU stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $21.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.61 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

CCU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

