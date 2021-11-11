AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $228,462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,584,000 after acquiring an additional 89,161 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 295,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 25.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 172,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,298 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 934 shares of company stock valued at $305,568 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $317.01 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $173.39 and a one year high of $338.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.95. The company has a quick ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

