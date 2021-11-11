AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $69,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 36.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

TTEK stock opened at $175.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.71 and a twelve month high of $183.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,402 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

