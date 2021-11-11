AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,934 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Semtech by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 52,247 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 438,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,245,000 after acquiring an additional 139,981 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Semtech news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $88.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.21.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.18.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

