AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 599 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 27,473.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,158,000 after acquiring an additional 279,407 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 87,246 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth $14,756,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHCG. TheStreet cut LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $147.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.54. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.