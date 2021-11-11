Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $345.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

