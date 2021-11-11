ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €44.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MT. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €39.78 ($46.80).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

