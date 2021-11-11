ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €44.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MT. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €39.78 ($46.80).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

