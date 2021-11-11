Arch Resources, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $23.97 Per Share (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $23.97 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.78. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $16.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $46.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARCH. Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15 and a beta of 0.89. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $105.58.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.87) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $728,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Arch Resources by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 362,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,585,000 after buying an additional 271,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

