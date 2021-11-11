Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Arcimoto reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 698.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on FUV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Arcimoto in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,774,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,558,000 after buying an additional 224,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 3,743.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 449,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 232,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 457.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 218,328 shares in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUV stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.63 million, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $36.80.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

