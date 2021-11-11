Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD) were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 196,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 600,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of C$8.28 million and a PE ratio of -2.00.

About Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project consisting of two exploration permits, such as the 243 hectares exploration Solavaara Permit and the 882 hectares Vaimouso permit; and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

