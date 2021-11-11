Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Barclays

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 11.10% from the company’s current price.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $918.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,300 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

