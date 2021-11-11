Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.40

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.40 and last traded at $87.40, with a volume of 2953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.11.

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.42.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 97.92%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,404 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,189 in the last three months. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $4,354,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the period. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

