ArGoApp (ARGO) Reaches Market Cap of $3.05 Million

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 11th. Over the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded 64.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ArGoApp has a market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGoApp coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00074125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00074119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00097464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,722.86 or 0.07247982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,001.72 or 0.99755563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00041149 BTC.

About ArGoApp

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars.

