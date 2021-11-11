Argus Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $89.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target upped by Argus from $66.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on COP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.58.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $97.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.