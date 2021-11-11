Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ARKO stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $10.40. 26,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,173. Arko has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 377,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $4,049,404.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 32.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Arko by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arko by 2,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 50,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

