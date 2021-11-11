Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ARKO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Arko has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.
In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $9,795,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.
Arko Company Profile
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.