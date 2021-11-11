Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Arko has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $9,795,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arko by 759.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 71,330 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Arko by 2,069.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 50,053 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Arko by 7.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

