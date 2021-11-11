ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Hits $0.18

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $22.50 million and $2.23 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00073839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00072763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00096595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,973.92 or 1.00723739 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,647.01 or 0.07203873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00040630 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

