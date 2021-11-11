Artis REIT to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Artis REIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. Desjardins also issued estimates for Artis REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Artis REIT has a 12 month low of C$12.82 and a 12 month high of C$14.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Artis REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Artis REIT Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

