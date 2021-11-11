Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.13 EPS

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.70) EPS.

NASDAQ ASND traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.00. The stock had a trading volume of 110,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,194. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $183.98. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.66.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.67.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.