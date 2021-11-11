Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading 4.9% Higher

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.29. 1,030,842 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 315,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$1.85 price objective on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a market cap of C$499.65 million and a PE ratio of -83.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a current ratio of 18.74.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Ascot Resources Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT)

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

