Ashford Capital Management Inc. Buys 17,375 Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) by 35.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRNB. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000.

Get VanEck Green Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GRNB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,415. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $28.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30.

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.