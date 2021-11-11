Ashford Capital Management Inc. Buys 633 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,985. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $60.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.22.

