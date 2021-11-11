Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $40.72 Million Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Chegg makes up approximately 3.7% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Chegg worth $40,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. FMR LLC increased its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Shares of Chegg stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,149. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day moving average is $75.75. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

