Ashford Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $13,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,965,000 after acquiring an additional 273,136 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,696,000 after acquiring an additional 105,163 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 457.0% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 113,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 93,026 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 68,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2,404.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 61,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.67.

NASDAQ KNSL traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.68. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

