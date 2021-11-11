Ashford Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 845,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $978,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.76. The company had a trading volume of 44,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,210. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $78.84 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.