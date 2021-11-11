Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,055 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Incyte makes up approximately 2.5% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $28,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Incyte by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after buying an additional 9,280,144 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Incyte by 121.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,428,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,924,000 after acquiring an additional 289,496 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth $22,229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,297,000 after buying an additional 242,831 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $64.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,514. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.