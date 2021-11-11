Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Ashland Global updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ASH stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.33. 10,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,738. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $104.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashland Global stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Ashland Global worth $18,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

