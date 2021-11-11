ASOS’s (ASC) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ASC. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,729.23 ($61.79).

ASC stock opened at GBX 2,835 ($37.04) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The company has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,950.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,032.08.

In other ASOS news, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,539 ($33.17) per share, for a total transaction of £12,695 ($16,586.10). Also, insider Mathew Dunn acquired 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,387 ($31.19) per share, with a total value of £99,466.29 ($129,953.34). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,167 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,629.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

