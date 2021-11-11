Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 390.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

NASDAQ AWH traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,350. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

